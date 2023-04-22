Earth Day, 2023: 50 Small Things You Can Do to Improve the World Around You

Happy Earth Day, everyone! This year, let’s take a moment to reflect on our relationship with the planet and consider how we can take steps to improve its health. As individuals, we can make small changes that can make a big difference. Here are 50 small yet meaningful things you can do to improve the health of the planet around you.

Use reusable shopping bags Switch to LED light bulbs Reduce water usage by fixing leaks Carpool or use public transportation Use a reusable water bottle Take shorter showers Use a clothesline instead of a dryer Support local farmers by buying locally grown produce Turn off lights when you leave a room Eat less meat Recycle plastics, glass, and paper Use a reusable coffee cup Plant a tree or support reforestation efforts Support renewable energy sources Don’t waste food Use a bike or walk instead of driving short distances Use eco-friendly cleaning products Participate in community clean-up events Shop at thrift stores or donate clothes instead of throwing them away Reduce food waste by composting Buy products with minimal packaging Use a reusable straw Use a programmable thermostat Support sustainable fashion by buying clothes made from sustainable materials Turn off electronics when not in use Use a reusable lunch container Support local businesses Use public water fountains instead of buying bottled water Avoid using disposable plates and utensils Support environmental organizations Use a reusable food wrap instead of plastic wrap Use cloth napkins instead of paper ones Support ocean conservation efforts Install low-flow showerheads Use a reusable grocery bag for produce Use a reusable razor Support wildlife conservation efforts Buy products made from recycled materials Install energy-efficient windows Use natural light instead of artificial light when possible Use a reusable cloth instead of paper towels Use a reusable snack bag instead of plastic ones Support clean energy policies and politicians Buy products with eco-friendly certifications Participate in beach clean-up events Use a reusable food container instead of plastic bags Support organizations that promote sustainable living Use a reusable menstrual product Support public transportation initiatives Educate others about the importance of environmental protection

These are just a few of the things you can do to improve the health of the planet around you. Every small change can make a difference, so choose the ones that work best for you and your lifestyle. Let’s work together to create a healthier, more sustainable planet for generations to come.