A 3D Printed Concrete Chair Doesn’t Sound Comfortable, But This One Is

A printed concrete chair….

It doesn’t necessarily sound ergonomic or comfortable. But through the magic of 3D printing, the CHAIR N°ONE is actually both, with an elegant and curved form.

Designed by Martin Oberhauser of Studio Oberhauser, the chair is one of the first in a series of furniture created through a process called selective cement activation.

The unique form proved to be award winning, taking home a RedDot award for best design in furniture.

This eco-friendly design utilizes a recycled glass base and shows the promise of 3D printing, which we’ve seen take on applications from furniture to footwear, and even hotels.