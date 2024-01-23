Envisioning A Futuristic Space Elevator

The basic idea for a space elevator involves a cable or tether anchored to the Earth’s surface, reaching all the way into space.

This cable would be held taut by the centrifugal force due to the rotation of the Earth. At the outer end of the cable, a counterweight would be placed in a higher orbit, ensuring the cable remains stretched and stationary relative to the Earth’s surface.

It sounds simple, and is the technology found in many science fiction books and movies. But building one would be the largest engineering challenge humanity has ever taken on.

That shouldn’t stop us from dreaming. And Jordan-William Hugues has a beautifully compelling look at what it could look like.

With an ocean-based land station and an elegant orbiting one, his renderings are not only realistic, but show an artistry that make this vision a work of art, not just one of engineering.

Take a look at the impressive vision below.

The concept of a space elevator is appealing because it could drastically reduce the cost of sending materials into space. In his renderings, Hugue shows us fascinating designs featuring pod-like elevators that rise on cables stretched between earth and space.

“The project explores the challenging yet exciting prospect of combining an ocean-based space elevator with a multi-use spaceport; aiming to provide a more easily accessible and sustainable gateway to space exploration and tourism. The scope of the project extends from the oceans of earth to a capture asteroid; conceptualising an ocean-based spaceport, light-weight space-elevator and spectacular mixed-use space stations. Dream of a future with improved material sciences and technology: ‘Project Ascension’ presents an exciting, sustainable & safe future for space exploration. No AI used.” – Jordan-William Hugues

