Eric Kogan’s Brilliantly Timed Urban Moments

New York-based photographer Eric Kogan has a beautiful eye for the clever, visual dichotomies and juxtapositions that occur by happenstance.

Whether it’s playing with the way shadows cut across a sidewalk, or how clouds linger just in the right spot, Kogan has captured it with precision.

The seemingly simple urban landscape becomes one of visual treats, and we gain a new appreciation for the way a city can hold so many intriguing moments.

See more of his work on his website and Instagram.

Images used with artist’s permission.

“Kogan’s first experience with photography came in his early teens with a position at a photography lab. His first duty was processing film and handling negatives. He recalls his first time working in absolute darkness as a light turning on in his head as the one in the room going off. Getting creative with the medium didn’t start until college though, in 2004, where a course on fine art photography brought him back into a darkroom.”