Is That a Rocket Backpack? Nope, It’s a Delightful Wine Carrier

This sleek backpack looks like it’s ready to blast off, but in actuality it’s a clever and sleek wine carrier, designed with sustainable cork, and has a number of other sleek features as well.

The backpack looks at home on the back of a motorcyclist, but also makes sense for anyone wanting to transfer multiple bottles without them clinking together or breaking. Cork’s soft material make it perfect for absorbing bumps and movement.

The streamlined design holds three bottles, but also can be stacked to create longer term storage in a horizontal layout, and the straps removed.

The top of the backpack also doubles as small trays or bowls for snacks or other items, making the design multi-purpose, and the talk of your happy hour.

Designed by M&A Creative Agency, the carrier was specifically made to carry bottles from Portuguese winery Casa de Cambres Douro, but obviously any standard size bottles will do.