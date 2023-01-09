Fjaðrárgljúfur, An Incredibly Hard to Spell and Jaw Dropping Canyon In Iceland

Fjaðrárgljúfur. Say that one ten times fast.

Actually, say it with us, super slowly: Fiath – raor – gliu – vur.

This very hard to spell and pronounce place, is nonetheless absolutely gorgeous. So full of moss and fog moments, it makes our head nearly explode.

Located in eastern Iceland, this dramatic canyon is just 300 feet deep and a mile long, yet features incredible vistas and acid-green mossy cliffs. The icy river running through the canyon carved the cliffs, dating back to the cold periods of the ice age, some two million years ago.

Surrounded by grassy valleys and often shrouded in fog, we feel like Fjaðrárgljúfur could be the perfect zen meditation location.

And even if you can’t pronounce this stunning place, check out the beautiful images below.

