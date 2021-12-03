Gorgeous Visions from the Natural Landscape Photography Awards

Nature never ceases to amaze us. The always changing landscapes inspire us, and the sheer diversity show us just how special and fragile our planet is.

The Natural Landscape Photography Awards celebrate some of the best visions from artists around the world. Here are some favorite from their 2021 competition. Take a look at their website for all of the category winners, and runners up.

Images used with NLPA permission.

“Celebrating the artistic achievements of landscape photographers who dedicate themselves to capturing the beauty of the landscape in a realistic manner.”