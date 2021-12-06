Tiny Never Felt So Big in This Clever Tiny Home

Tiny homes are clever, but clearly not for everyone, as their diminutive size can be a non-starter for so many people. The Road-Haus aims to change that, with an amazingly airy, spacious design, all in a small, 250 square foot (23 square meter) size.

The cleanly laid out space takes inspiration from airy, lofty cabins, and brings some of that feel to a much smaller space. Using floor to ceiling windows, the space is flooded with light, helping it feel open and uncramped.

Made by Wheelhaus, they claim this elegant tiny home can be taken with you on trips, much like a camper would be. But with a much sleeker and home-like feel, we imagine it would be quite the upgrade.