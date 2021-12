Dogs With Uncanny Similarities to Celebrities

Dogs are great in any shape and form. We have embedded them so deeply into our lives that we often end up resembling them, and vice versa.

Joaquim Campa has managed to gather a collection of dogs that look decidedly like well known celebrities. We hope you get the same chuckle out of them that we did.

Harrison Ford & Samuel L. Jackson pic.twitter.com/yfUIe1VKzX — Joaquim Campa (@JoaquimCampa) November 22, 2021

And these 😆

Julia Roberts & Tilda Swinton pic.twitter.com/VTyRdaR1Py — Joaquim Campa (@JoaquimCampa) November 22, 2021

Steve Buscemi & Ron Perlman pic.twitter.com/XGpuptG26i — Joaquim Campa (@JoaquimCampa) November 22, 2021

Vladimir Putin & Richard Branson pic.twitter.com/jsCUY9t6hp — Joaquim Campa (@JoaquimCampa) November 22, 2021