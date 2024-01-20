GUSH Is a New Air-Purifying Paint That Helps Clean Your Environment

When shopping for a paint, you have the option to choose a paint with low VOCs, or Volatile Organic Compounds. It means that it has a lower amount of noxious gases that are released from it.

What if there was a paint not only free from VOCs, but one that could actively clean the air around it?

Meet Gush.

It’s a new breed of paint that is made with a proprietary catalyst that actually transforms your painted wall into a passive air purifier. It is able to break down 99% of VOCs, and also deodorizes your living space of chemical fumes within a day of applying it.

In addition, Gush’s paints are anti-bacterial and anti-molding, meaning they keep your painted walls cleaner than they’d otherwise be.

Better still, the paints all come in eco-friendly packaging, utilizing molded paper fiber for the outside, and a biodegradable acetate bag on the inside. The paper-fiber container doubles as a painting tray, giving it a great double-duty.

With a recent branding effort by Pentagram, Gush feels about as lively, modern, and thoughtful as we could ever expect a paint to be.

