Mirror Mirror, a Colorful Interactive Art Installation

This vibrant public art installation utilized interactive fresnel lenses to create dynamic, colorful experiences for people that interacted with it.

Located in a public square in Alexandria, Virginia, the multi-colored exhibit featured glass prisms that responded to both movement and sound, making it fun and exciting to interact with.

Created by SOFTlab, a New York based interactive group, the circular arrangement added an inviting feeling to the experience.

Named Mirror, Mirror, the exhibit is no longer live, but SOFTlab continues to create compelling public art, combining technology and artistry to great effect.

“Playing with the ideas of reflection and refraction of light, Mirror Mirror’s interior and exterior are clad with a mirrored surface that reflects the surrounding environment in unexpected ways. Through a panoramic array of mirrors and sound-responsive lights, Mirror Mirror will visually blend

the waterfront, the fabric of Old Town, and the activity of pedestrians in the new park.” -SOFTlab

