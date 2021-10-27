Handmade Pennants For All 50 US States Plus Territories

Oxford Pennants has cool, stylish pennants that are well designed and hand made. They’ve offered custom designs for years, as well as a range of slogans and destination designs.

Their latest project covers all 50 states plus D.C. and the US territories. It’s a great collection, with custom designs that features the best of each state, from Alaska’s grizzly bears to New Mexico’s desert and cacti.

We love the graphic design on the various state pennants, and can imagine them making a great gift over the holidays.

Check out the whole catalog, from $26: