Iceland Wants to Help You Scream It Out

The world right now is crazy. So many struggles and concerns, combined with angst and confusion and chaos. It makes for a wild mix. Sometimes it’s so much that you just want to scream.

Well, Iceland is banking that you do, and wants to help you out with that primal rage scream. Their tourist board has a new tool to literally record your scream, and project it from speakers into the wild Icelandic countryside.

Looks Like You Need Iceland is the website where you can go to record your scream, and have it played back for the world to hear. You can also listen to the screams from people all over the globe.

And as silly as the idea sounds, it’s actually been proven that ‘scream therapy’ can help to reduce stress:

SCREAMING AS A THERAPEUTIC TOOL WAS DEVELOPED IN THE 1970S AS A WAY TO RELEASE PENT-UP EMOTION. WHAT WE DON’T REALISE IS THAT THE PSYCHOLOGICAL RESPONSE TO WANTING TO SCREAM LIGHTS UP A PART OF OUR BRAINS CALLED THE AMYGDALA. THE AMYGDALA ACTIVATES WHEN WE ARE UNDER THREAT, SOMETHING WE HAVE ALL EXPERIENCED IN THE PAST FEW MONTHS.

So go ahead, SCREAM!!