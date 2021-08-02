Infinite Time Loop Sculpture in Hong Kong

We love the look and feel of Time Loop, a new sculpture in Hong Kong by British designer Paul Cocksedge.

There’s an especially inviting aesthetic to the sculpture, which can be used as benches, for play, and as public art, in this densely packed city.

From the ground the sculpture has a bouncing, almost chaotic quality. But when seen from above, the wooden shapes form neat, playful loops, like petals on a flower.

Via Dezeen:

Speaking about the rapidly changing Kwun Tong neighborhood, the artist reflected:

“I wanted to reflect on this flow, and how the character of this local area has changed and evolved over time. My original drawings of this piece were always meant to represent movement, with a shape that had no beginning or end.”