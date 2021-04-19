Sublime Stone Creations by Dietmar Voorwold

The art of arranging found objects like stones and other natural material can seem trivial. A day on the beach tinkering with pebbles, perhaps. But the worn, beautiful nature of stones, and their ability to transcend from simple found object to works of art make them fascinating.

Dietmar Voorwold carries on the tradition of people like Andy Goldsworthy and Emily Blincoe, with stunning mandalas and other arrangements.

Below are some of our favorite stone creations from him. He has an amazing eye for contrast and shape, further elevating the art form. Be sure to visit his website.

All images © Copyright Creations in Nature, Dietmar Voorwold.