Infrastructure That Looks Like Science Fiction

There are examples of human-built infrastructure throughout the world that defies expectations, either in its scale, bizarre use, or sheer strangeness.

Kane Hsieh, proprietor of the excellent MachinePix has a great collection of this type of infrastructure, and we’ve shared some of our favorites below.

They include a very sci-fi neutrino detector, testing facilities, and massive mining equipment.

Via Kottke:

Liquid natural gas tanker

 

 

Neutrino detector

 

 

Adaptive optics observatories

 

 

Tokyo Metropolitan Area Outer Underground Discharge Channel

 

 

The Air Force Test Center anechoic chambers

 

 

Bucket wheel excavators

 

 

 

Semi submersible heavy lift vessels

 

 

The Royal Ontario Museum

 

 

 

Elevator testing facilities

 

 

The “Z Machine” x-ray source

 

 

 

French Aerospace Lab’s S1MA supersonic wind tunnel

 

 

Monticello Dam reservoir Glory Hole

