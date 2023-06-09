Infrastructure That Looks Like Science Fiction

There are examples of human-built infrastructure throughout the world that defies expectations, either in its scale, bizarre use, or sheer strangeness.
Kane Hsieh, proprietor of the excellent MachinePix has a great collection of this type of infrastructure, and we’ve shared some of our favorites below.
They include a very sci-fi neutrino detector, testing facilities, and massive mining equipment.
Via Kottke:
Liquid natural gas tanker
Neutrino detector
Adaptive optics observatories
Tokyo Metropolitan Area Outer Underground Discharge Channel
The Air Force Test Center anechoic chambers
Bucket wheel excavators
Semi submersible heavy lift vessels
The Royal Ontario Museum
Elevator testing facilities
The “Z Machine” x-ray source
French Aerospace Lab’s S1MA supersonic wind tunnel
Monticello Dam reservoir Glory Hole
