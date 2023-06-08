Sweden is Building A Road That Charges EVs as They Drive

Since the advent of modern electric cars, there has been murmur of the possibility of cars charging as they drive, similar to how some electric trains or trolleys use an overhead electric cable to move along.

Now, that idea is being brought to life, in Sweden, in the form of a 13-mile test road. Part of European route E20, which connects Hallsberg and Örebro, the road is currently under construction by Trafikverket, and plans to be in operation in the next year.

Using retrofitted EVs that touch the electric strips, the cars are able to recharge while driving at highway speed. Learn more on this unique experiment on Robb Report.

“The new e-highway, which is set to be complete in just two years’ time, will increase vehicle range on the go and reduce the need for lengthy charging pitstops. The project is being spearheaded by Trafikverket, though the Swedish transport administration has yet to settle on a contractor and the tech that it will use.”

-Robb Report