ING Bank’s ‘Satisfying Ad’ Uses ASMR Paresthesia

If you haven’t seen the millions of ASMR (Autonomous sensory meridian response) videos on YouTube, they involve unique, auditory and sensory experiences that have to be seen to be understood. This trend of sorts has made its way into advertising, with the bank ING using the technique to create a series of “satisfying” moments, to describe their services. It’s an odd marketing angle to be sure, but it’s also captivating in the effectiveness the sounds and textures give. Created by creative firm Serial Cut, take a look for yourself, and see what kind of response it gives you.