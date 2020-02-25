Eric Joyner’s Donuts and Robots

We love the irreverence of Eric Joyner’s art, who has a deep interest in an unlikely duo, robots and donuts. Indeed, Joyner’s large body of work is full of fun and inexplicable paintings of robots scaling donut mountains, mother and son robot exploring the farm and more.

Joyner came across his subject matter after years of painting, first settling on Japanese tin robots, and then finding their counterpart, donuts, after getting inspired from a scene in the film Pleasantville. Painting around 20 pieces a year, Joyner has sold art to the likes of George Lucas and J.J. Abrams, and his work has been used as set pieces in the show The Big Bang Theory.

It’s such an unexpected yet delightful subject matter, sure to bring a smile to your day. Explore more of his work on his website.

All images used with artist permission.