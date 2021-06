We love the look and function of this FlexVase by designer Lidia Gómez. Made from hard silicone that expands in shape and height, the clever vase looks great both in compact and expanded form. Great use of color and form that would work in just about any home or office environment. When your planter needs to grow, simply expand the silicone like an accordion, and you’re good to go.

Learn more about the FlexVase on Yanko Design.