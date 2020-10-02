Sublime Ceramics

Stunning handmade ceramic vessels by Matthew Chambers, these works of art are made from concentrically layered pieces. The precision of their craftsmanship is really wonderful, and they just beg to be held. Via Colossal:
Truly Amazing Work!