Sublime Ceramics

October 2, 2020 One Comment

Stunning handmade ceramic vessels by Matthew Chambers, these works of art are made from concentrically layered pieces. The precision of their craftsmanship is really wonderful, and they just beg to be held.  Via Colossal:
Concentrically Layered Ceramic Sculptures and Vessels by Matthew Chambers sculpture ceramics abstract

