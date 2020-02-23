Jaguar/Land Rover Enters the Autonomous Era With Their Project Vector Cars

Known for fancy SUVs and off-roading capability, we hadn’t heard much about Jaguar/Land Rover’s plans for their future of mobility until now. Announcing their Project Vector, the company has unveiled plans for an autonomous, flexible vehicle that will usher in the next era of passenger transportation.

With a similar, open platform from those we’ve seen for other automakers, Jaguar/Land Rover presents a four-meter long car with an all-electric drivetrain, and advanced level 4 autonomy, pointing to a future where the car provides point-to-point transportation without much of any input from a passenger. The low loading floor and unique door opening creates a roomy and flexible interior space. Road trials will begin next year.