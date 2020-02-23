Jaguar/Land Rover Enters the Autonomous Era With Their Project Vector Cars

Known for fancy SUVs and off-roading capability, we hadn’t heard much about Jaguar/Land Rover’s plans for their future of mobility until now. Announcing their Project Vector, the company has unveiled plans for an autonomous, flexible vehicle that will usher in the next era of passenger transportation.
With a similar, open platform from those we’ve seen for other automakers, Jaguar/Land Rover presents a four-meter long car with an all-electric drivetrain, and advanced level 4 autonomy, pointing to a future where the car provides point-to-point transportation without much of any input from a passenger. The low loading floor and unique door opening creates a roomy and flexible interior space. Road trials will begin next year.
“Future urban travel will be a composite of owned and shared vehicles, access to ride hailing and on-demand services as well as public transport”
“Our vision shows the vehicle as a flexible part of the urban mobility network that can be adapted for different purposes”
-Jaguar Land Rover