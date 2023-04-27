Jaw Dropping Inns Whiskey Bar Feels Like Being Dipped in Gold

The Inns Whiskey Bar in Chengdu China will make you feel like you’ve stepped inside a whiskey still, if not a glass of whiskey itself. Created of organic rounded forms, and covered in gold leaf, the bar is anything but your normal ‘manly’ whiskey bar.

The use of organic shapes and textures almost make it feel as if you’ve been dipped in gold yourself. The curved walls hug the visitor, and a small pool in the bar is spiked with whiskey, so the smell of whiskey envelopes them. Inspiring, impressive design by Wooton Designers. The winner of the 2020 Restaurant and Bar Design Awards, it’s easy to see how much work went into this space.