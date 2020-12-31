This Mind Bending Illusion Makes It Look Like Characters Are Leaping Off The Stairs

December 31, 2020

We love a good optical illusion, and this one is a beauty.

Using a flashing color effect, you can swear the little characters in this image ride the moving stairs and leap off the top. But look closer. There’s almost no motion in the scene at all.

Created by Twitter user Jagarikin, the effect is called a reverse-phi illusion. Pretty neat, huh? Via MyModernMet:

 

