This Mind Bending Illusion Makes It Look Like Characters Are Leaping Off The Stairs

We love a good optical illusion, and this one is a beauty.
Using a flashing color effect, you can swear the little characters in this image ride the moving stairs and leap off the top. But look closer. There’s almost no motion in the scene at all.
Created by Twitter user Jagarikin, the effect is called a reverse-phi illusion. Pretty neat, huh? Via MyModernMet:
スーパー錯視ブラザーズ pic.twitter.com/bLkFhBOCeU
— じゃがりきん (@jagarikin) November 20, 2020
2 Comments
agreed, love it when your eyes can play tricks on you.
This was terrific!! I kept waiting for the “loop” but realized they never moved… so great!