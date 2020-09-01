LEGO and IKEA Team Up To Create a Clever Building + Storage Solution

For parents with young kids, you’ll understand the way LEGOs tend to take over your house, with pieces and collections spread just about everywhere. It’s one thing to scoop them up and put them in a bin. But what about a solution where the bin is the play area?

Enter a new collaboration between Scandinavian companies. IKEA and LEGO have teamed up with a new storage solution that has LEGO studs to allow kids to build in, on, and around the boxes.

They call it Bygglek (pronounced boog-lee-eck), and it’s a series of clean white boxes, with lids and interior parts that hold LEGOs, and encourage a centralized building platform.

That’s not to say the LEGO creations won’t build out of and all over the house any longer, but we love a solution that encourages play while also keeping things tidy. Available this October, starting at $14.99.