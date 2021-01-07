LEGO’s New Botanical Collection is a Welcome Break from Buildings and Vehicles

LEGO has long had a catalog full of cities, buzzing helicopters, and the like. Plant life and a more organic type of creative set have been missing, until now, that is. With the addition of their Botanical Collection, LEGO widens their appeal and creates new products that can be displayed around your home without feeling like you’re junking up the place. The collection also has a number of pieces made from their new plant-based plastic, which is produced using sustainable sugarcane.

From flower bouquets to bonsai trees, it’s a welcome addition to the LEGO family.