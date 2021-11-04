In her recent release ‘Library of Misremembered Books‘, Marina Luz paints us pictures of books that we vaguely recall, but not really.

The idea is relatable, when you remember just a tidbit about a story, but don’t recall the author or title. It’s a charming collection, and a perfect gift for a book lover.

Via Kottke:

“Readers know all too well the comedy and tragedy of forgetting the name of a must-find book. Inspired by this torturous predicament, artist Marina Luz creates paintings of books based on the descriptions we use when we can’t remember their titles—mining Internet book-search forums for the quirky, vague, and often hilarious language we come up with in these moments. This volume collects dozens of these imaginary books into a library all their own: Titles like “Cat, Possibly Named Henry,” “It Was All a Dream,” or “Something-Something, Beverly Hills” inspire dreaming up their contents, often as entertaining as trying to guess the real book behind them. A celebration of book love unlike any other, this petite book is a clever gift for bibliophiles that will spark knowing smiles.”