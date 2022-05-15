Lithops, or Living Stones are Remarkable African Succulents

We’ve always found succulents to be intriguing, with their smooth, dimensional appearance, and many variations. Lithops are a genus of succulents from southern Africa, evolved to look like polished stones or pebbles. Indeed, this clever camouflage helps the succulents from being eaten, by blending into the surrounding stones.

A beautiful example of natural evolution, these little pebble plants are nearly entirely buried below the surface except for a translucent top known as a plant window. They grow in a dizzying array of colors and patterns, and we love the way they group, in vibrant forms.

Available form specialty greenhouses and growers around the world, these easy-to-care-for succulents make a really unique addition to your home.

Via MyModernMet and World of Succulents.

“Once a year, in the winter, the leaves above the surface will part and new ones will appear from the slit. The old leaves wither and die back, making way for new growth.”

“On Etsy, there are many reputable sellers such as EEGCO and The Cactus Kingdom who ship mixed bags of seeds. With a little patience and care, you’ll have your own living stones in no time.”