These hyper-vibrant moldscapes are the work of Dasha Plesen, combining paint, food, cultures and bacteria to create Petri dish masterpieces.

Simultaneously beautiful and gross, the art pieces are grown over a period of 3-4 weeks, each one developing into something new and unexpected during that time period.

The multitude of different textures and makeups is impressive, if also a bit vomit-worthy at the same time. Via Yanko Design: