Michelangelo’s Secret Drawing Room Open to the Public For the First Time

For just a few months, the public will be able to visit an amazing, historical room that holds priceless drawings from the famed Michelangelo.

Discovered in the 1970s under layers of plaster, this hidden room was supposedly where the renowned artist and sculptor did many of his sketches during his period of self imprisonment. The drawings are most likely from a period from 1527-1530.

Located under the New Sacristy within the Medici Chapels Museum in Florence, Italy, this incredibly special discovery has never been open to the public. From November, 2023 to April, 2024, guided tours of the small space will take place.

Via Uncrate:

“In the 1970s, the then-director of the Museum of the Medici Chapels sent a restorer to work on a hallway beneath the New Sacristy. He discovered, underneath layers of plaster, a series of drawings that were attributed to Michelangelo. The theory goes that the legendary artist hid in this very space while hiding from Pope Clement VII in 1530, and used the walls as a sketch canvas. Now the space is opening to the public for the first time.”

Like this: Like Loading...