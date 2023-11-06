Fantastical Ferrofluid Millefiori by Fabian Oefner

These wondrous, colorful creations are made using ferrofluid and watercolor inks, using the magnetic properties to create hyper-vibrant channels, grouped dot patterns and abstract forms.

The work of Swiss artist Fabian Oefner, the series is called Millefiori, and provides a psychedelic look at what’s possible with the magnetic solution, which was discovered in 1963 by NASA.

See more of Oefner’s wide-ranging and impressive work on his website.

All images © Copyright Fabian Oefner.

“I usually get my inspiration from magazines or blogs on science and technology but also from other artists from different fields like photography, painting or sculpting. Every now and then I come across a technology or a material, that I find interesting to experiment with and from there on, a project sometimes develops. So for example with the Millefiori series I first tried out creating different shapes of the ferrofluid itself and then started to add all different kinds of other liquids to it and see what happens.”

Via It’s Nice That

