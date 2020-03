We love the work of Raku Inoue, who creates intricate creatures using almost exclusively flower petals and stems. His designs look effortless, though we’re sure they’re very labor intensive and fragile to assemble and photograph.

Where his earlier work felt more like examining beautiful specimens, much of his new work takes on an almost pop-culture feel, with bold colors and experiments with scale and repeated pattern. Really special, refined work, that’s also a lot of fun.

Via Colossal: