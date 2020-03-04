Self-Sustaining Cape Cod House Is Buried in the Dunes

This ambitious home concept is buried within the sand dunes of Cape Cod, and plans to be completely off-the-grid using solar and wind power. The home’s location within the sand itself helps to regulate the internal temperature, and gives the home a low profile, so not to be a shoreline eyesore.

The interior of the home opens to a beautifully clean floorplan, making using of the large windows to bring in natural light. Designed by Studio Dural, we think it’s a fascinating concept. Our only question remains, what happens with sea level rise? The location looks precariously close to the surf, especially with the estimated sea level rises due to climate change.



