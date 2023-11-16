Neom’s Epicon Pierces the Sky on The Gulf of Aqaba

Neom, the mega-development by Saudi Arabia, continues to expand and take shape, promising ten entirely new regions to be transformed with futuristic architecture.

The latest of these is called Epicon, a jagged, geometric set of towers and buildings that rise from the Gulf of Aqaba like a mirage. The extreme shapes are a huge contrast from the soft dunes and shorelines of the Gulf of Aqaba.

In addition to the sci-fi towers, Epicon includes a number of homes built into the dunes, which feel like they fit the landscape better.

What do you think about these ultra-modern/sci-fi designs?

Via Dezeen:

It will comprise two jagged towers, one measuring 225 and the other 275 metres, which will contain 41 hotel and luxury residences. The steel-clad skyscrapers are visualised as being interconnected by horizontal levels that hold an outdoor pool, among other spaces.”

