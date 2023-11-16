Neom’s Epicon Pierces the Sky on The Gulf of Aqaba

Neom, the mega-development by Saudi Arabia, continues to expand and take shape, promising ten entirely new regions to be transformed with futuristic architecture.
The latest of these is called Epicon, a jagged, geometric set of towers and buildings that rise from the Gulf of Aqaba like a mirage. The extreme shapes are a huge contrast from the soft dunes and shorelines of the Gulf of Aqaba.
In addition to the sci-fi towers, Epicon includes a number of homes built into the dunes, which feel like they fit the landscape better.
What do you think about these ultra-modern/sci-fi designs?
It will comprise two jagged towers, one measuring 225 and the other 275 metres, which will contain 41 hotel and luxury residences.
The steel-clad skyscrapers are visualised as being interconnected by horizontal levels that hold an outdoor pool, among other spaces.”
3 comments
The awe inspiring Palm Jumeirah property in Dubai has residences which are not only close to the water but conceived and built on man made islands, literally in the water.
This reclaimed island development, one of the modern wonders of the world, is said to be visible from the moon.
I am of the firm opinion that the expected rise of sea levels must have been factored in.
Who dares, wins.
That’s a great point, they seem perilously close. Not the wisest planning, it sounds like….
They seem very close to the water and sea levels are expected to rise.