Visual Deconstruction of Processed Food

Reading a tiny ingredient list on the back of a package is one thing.

Seeing the ingredients side by side is a more impactful way to know what goes into your snacks, junk food, and other processed items.

Photographer Dwight Eschliman and Steve Ettlinger have a book called Ingredients that show just that, the nitty gritty bits of stuff that go into common processed foods.

Seeing the dozens of odd powders, liquids, dyes and other mystery items makes those foods feel quite a bit less appetizing, no?

Via the WashingtonPost:

 

Doritos Deconstructed
Cool Ranch Doritos
Campbell's Soup Deconstructed
Campbell’s Chunky Soup
Twinkies Deconstructed
Twinkies
Oroweat Bread Deconstructed
Oroweat Bread
McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets

