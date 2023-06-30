Nike’s New Aerogami Jacket Senses When You’re Sweating, and Opens Vents Automatically

Nike has always been pioneering technology to make their products more technologically suited to their use case.

That’s certainly the case here with their new running jacket, called the Aerogami. The jacket transforms in real time as runners warm up, opening strategically placed vents to cool them.

It’s all done without any mechanical or electronic system, either, relying on moisture from body heat and sweat to activate the substrate of the jacket’s material.

That moisture causes channels on the jacket to open up, allowing more air flow, and more cooling effect.

The moisture reactive vents give the user an additional breeze while moving, and close when the body cools down, which is an apparel magic trick that we imagine will trickle into other parts of their product line as well.

Learn more about this innovation on the Nike website. We’ve also included a video below that showcases how the technology works.

“Aerogami is our latest example of Nike’s culture of innovation focused on solving the timeless needs of runners,” says Jahan Behbahany, Senior Apparel Innovation Product Manager in Nike’s Advanced Innovation Collective.

“We know feeling too warm, uncomfortable and distracted while wearing a running jacket is a common challenge many runners face, so we’ve obsessed developing an innovative solution that gives them increased breathability without compromising style and protection. What’s great about this technology is not only can the athlete feel the benefit, but they can also see it.”