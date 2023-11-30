Nike’s Record-Breaking Marathon Shoe Now Available to the Public

Utilizing state-of-the-art engineering, materials, and design, Nike was able to create shoes that helped athletes break marathon records for the last several years. These highly studied, refined, and built running shoes are years in the making, and until now, the latest version was only available to a select group of elite athletes.

Now, any of us can pretend to run like Kenyans Eliud Kipchoge or Kelvin Kiptum, who both ran 2-hour-flat marathons. (By the way, the speed at which these elite athletes run is truly off the charts.)

The Nike Alphafly 3 is now for sale, with a radical design that gives amazing lightweight cushioning, but also a unique energy return, using the power of your own step to propel you forward.

Available for $285.

Nike’s competitive advantage is our system of speed — a proprietary combination of Air Zoom units, ZoomX foam and a carbon fiber Flyplate that powers the Alphafly.



During development, the Alphafly 3 helped Nike athlete Kelvin Kiptum claim a new marathon world record with a time of 2:00:35.

The engine of the Alphafly remains the same — a triple threat of Air Zoom units, a carbon Flyplate and ZoomX foam — but the recipe for the overall system has been tuned to optimize and improve the overall benefit to the athlete.

