The Gorgeous Textural Beauty of Iceland and Greenland

Photographer Ben Simon Rehn shares a gorgeous collection of images from Iceland and Greenland.

We’ve posted about Iceland countless times, yet it never ceases to amaze us, from the verdant green hills covered in moss and lichen, to the eery, lifeless plains, looking like they are from an alien planet.

Rehn has a great eye for composition, and frames the natural patterns and textures beautifully, turning landscapes into something more abstract.

Excellent captures, via Behance:

Images © Copyright Ben Simon Rehn.

