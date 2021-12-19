Old Brushes Become Delightful Nature Scenes

December 18, 2021 0 Comments

Simon Brown takes old, falling-apart brushes, and turns them into delightful nature scenes, using the bristles as stand-in for grass. He then adds felted animals to the scenes, bringing an entire miniature scene alive, to warm effect. Via Fubiz:

CategoriesArt, Craft, Design, History, Humor
Tags, ,