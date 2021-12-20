Vibrant Russian Pavilion at Dubai Expo Wrapped in Interwoven Tubes

The Dubai Expo 2020 has pavilions from a range of countries, all of them showcasing their own strengths and creativity. The Russian pavilion is particularly striking, wrapped in interwoven colored tubes, lending the building an amazing striped appearance.

The Architect Sergei Tchoban wanted to represent the future, as well as traditional matryoshka—or Russian nesting doll.

The aluminum tubes that wrap the exterior are only made of six colors, but they seem like many more, like a mosaic of hues. The interior of the space is expansive, with a ceiling dazzled with LED stars.

Photos by Ilya Ivanov. Via My Modern Met: