Otherworldly Alien Creatures by Zhang Chenxi

Having seen images of creatures from deep in our oceans, we’re no longer shocked by some of the wild and amazing form factors and shapes that animals can take. But for his series UNKNOWN × UNKNOWN, Zhang Chenxi pushes that envelope with his digitally rendered alien creatures.

Complex shapes and colors converge to create strange and otherworldly lifeforms, yet his color palette keeps them out of the range of creepy, to remain believable.

Rendered beautifully in programs Cinema 4D and Octane, Chenxi’s creations are pretty impressive. Via Colossal:

alien creatures zhang chenxi moss and fog 1alien creatures zhang chenxi moss and fog 2alien creatures zhang chenxi moss and fog 3alien creatures zhang chenxi moss and fog 4alien creatures zhang chenxi moss and fog 6alien creatures zhang chenxi moss and fog 7alien creatures zhang chenxi moss and fog 8

An award winning art, design, nature and travel site, bringing you the best content from around the world. Inspiration, every day. www.mossandfog.com

