Otherworldly Alien Creatures by Zhang Chenxi

Having seen images of creatures from deep in our oceans, we’re no longer shocked by some of the wild and amazing form factors and shapes that animals can take. But for his series UNKNOWN × UNKNOWN, Zhang Chenxi pushes that envelope with his digitally rendered alien creatures.

Complex shapes and colors converge to create strange and otherworldly lifeforms, yet his color palette keeps them out of the range of creepy, to remain believable.

Rendered beautifully in programs Cinema 4D and Octane, Chenxi’s creations are pretty impressive. Via Colossal:

