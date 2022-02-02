Our Gas Stoves are Killing the Planet

A gas stove is much better than an electric one, right? When it comes to the health of our homes and the planet, the answer is actual a big no.

It’s been known for a number of years that gas stoves cause indoor pollutants that can increase risk of asthma and other respiratory diseases. But newer research points to the potent greenhouse gas methane, and the way these stoves leak methane into the air whether the stove is in use or not.

For years there have been unknown causes for the urban methane emissions, but scientists couldn’t account for where they had been coming from. Leaks couldn’t account for the amount of emissions they recorded.

Now studies have been shown to reveal the amount that gas stovetops leak methane, no matter if the burners are lit or not. It’s exceedingly frustrating as a consumer, especially since gas stoves are usually preferred by those who love to do a lot of cooking.

Sadly, it’s not the only pollutant that these stoves emit.

“The gas stove is responsible for methane, carbon dioxide, and nitrogen oxides in the kitchen”

Via Vox:

Basically all stoves “leak a bit when they’re burning,” Jackson said. “And they all leak a bit when you turn them on and off, because there’s a period of time before the flame kicks in. The most surprising was almost three-quarters of the methane that we found emitting from the stoves came from when they weren’t running.”

So what is to be done? For one, manufacturers need to create better gas burners, ones that don’t leak.

The other option is to move to electric cooktops. The newest and most well regarded of these are Induction stoves, which utilize electromagnets to rapidly heat and cook. Indeed, they’re known for their super-fast water boiling, precise temperature control, and the fact that they’re cool to the touch, even when on.

Here are a list of great induction ranges.