Inside The Most Lavish Public Bathroom in the World

There are so many public bathrooms in the world that we’d rather quickly forget. The general consensus is that you do your business and leave as quickly as possible.

But with this lavish, over-the-top public restroom in Nanjing, China, we might want to take our time and admire the sheer opulence of it all. Located in Xuanwu District’s upscale Deji Plaza mall, the luxurious restroom has so many visual characteristics it’s hard to take them all in. From double-skinned walls that showcase plants emerging from golden windows, to floor patterns and custom lighting that is meant to evoke plants, flowers and insects.

The entryway leads to both men’s and women’s bathrooms, as well as a nursery and medical room. Hand carved marble adorns the walls, while custom rounded furniture offer a rest.

The space was designed by X+Living, a Shanghai-based firm, and their intention was to add a sense of unique luxury while also inspiring visitors with a space that is accessible to those with disabilities.

From X+Living:

“The concept of this project was drawn from the designer’s tribute to the increasingly distant spring under the environmental crisis. With the green ecological art garden that jumped out of the concrete building, it awakens the garden buried deep in people’s heart.”

Large golden lamps form a corridor for users, leading them to marble sinks.

Beautiful, hand carved marble pedestal sinks feel fancier than necessary, but in a project like this, the designers pulled out all the stops.

In addition to offering luxurious touches, the restroom features accessible aspects as well, like wheelchair compatible toilets and railings, and call-buttons for assistance.

