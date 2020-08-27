Polaroid’s New Mini Printer Gives You Instant Photo Stickers From Your Phone

What are you supposed to do with all of the photos you take with your phone?
If you’re anything like us, you have thousands of great ones digitally piling up, but rarely do much with them. Polaroid might have a solution.
They’re still in business, and their new Hi-Print is a mini pocket printer that connects with Bluetooth and creates quick photo moments on sticky-back paper.
It’s a clever way to keep moments alive, and a fun to share with friends.
Say hello to the next generation of image printing. Polaroid Hi-Print uses dye-sublimation technology to give you beautiful, life-like prints to surround yourself with. Get all the quality you’d expect from a photography brand with all the freedom to create when inspiration strikes.