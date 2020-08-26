Pop Culture Dystopia

August 26, 2020 One Comment

pop culture dystopia by Filip Hodas

Artist Filip Hodas has an ongoing series where he explores the decaying remnants of pop culture icons. These include Futurama’s Bender, Pacman, Hello Kitty, and many more. The icons are beautifully rendered as robotic-like droids or machines, but long since dead, and decaying amongst swamps and abandoned fields. Covered in moss, dirt, and graffiti, Hodas lovingly creates a world that feels dystopian, but also peaceful and calm.

Check out more of Hodas’ work on his Behance page.

