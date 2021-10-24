Staircase to Heaven Sculpture Presents a Lovely Optical Illusion

Artist and sculptor Strijdom van der Merwe has a really convincing and impressive illusion sculpture called Staircase to Heaven that presents the viewer with a seemingly climbable stairway into the sky.

The South African sculptor has created it in such a way that the angle of view radically changes the perspective and shape of the staircase. We were amazed by the final reveal, as someone began interacting with the sculpture, showcasing it’s visual trick. See more of the artist’s work on van der Merwe’s website.

