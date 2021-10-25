Delightfully Spooky Halloween Cinemagraphs

More lovely and slightly spooky moments from the queen of cinema graphs, Daria Khoroshavina.

In honor of Halloween, we present some subtle yet beautifully elegant cinemagraphs from artist and photographer Daria Khoroshavina. Her work has a great sense of time and mood, and she captures a spooky sensibility in this series. The floating objects give a ghostly presence, while the set pieces harken back to a purer, more magical time. Full of delicious looking treats, no less. Happy Halloween.

Used with artist’s permission: