Proteus Underwater Habitat Aims to be the ‘International Space Station’ of the Oceans

The famed underwater explorer Jacques Cousteau certainly inspired his family to follow in his footsteps. His grandson Fabian Cousteau has been continuing the scientific exploration of our oceans since he learned to swim.

He now is working to make the world’s largest underwater habitat come to life, through his Fabien Cousteau Ocean Learning Center.

This sleek and spiraling design is the work of Yves Behar, and his Fuseproject firm, and dramatically improves upon what an underwater habitat can be. The new habitat will be able to house 12 people, and be home to advancements like the world’s first underwater greenhouse.

Indeed, Proteus helps bring a sense of excitement to an area of science that desperately needs it. Our planet’s oceans are in bad shape, and climate change will continue to exacerbate the problems.

We are lucky to have ambitious explorers like Cousteau who want to continue the research, and inspire a new generation of scientists with projects like Proteus. Learn more on Cousteau’s website.

At four times the size of any previously built habitat, it’s going to be a massive improvement from the cramped, aging structures that have served underwater science to this point.

