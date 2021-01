The Queen’s Gambit Takes on the World of Child Board Games

Beth Harmon dramatically beating an opponent….at Operation? Or a long, drawn out game of Connect Four? How about beating her tough Russian opponent in a game of Jenga?

It’s a hilarious take on The Queen’s Gambit, the runaway success miniseries on Netflix, a promo made for their UK audience. ¬†We appreciate the seriousness of the spoof, the scenes from the show looking dramatic in their lighting.

And for goodness sake, if you’ve not seen the actual chess-based series, you’re overdue. Via Fubiz: