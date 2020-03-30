Rainbow Week – Red

This week we are covering the colors in the rainbow, culturally and visually.

We start naturally, with Red.

Red is the color at the end of the visible spectrum of light, next to orange and opposite violet. It has a dominant wavelength of approximately 625–740 nanometres.

Red has a huge tradition, culturally, representing danger, courage and sacrifice. But across the world, it can have different meanings. In North America and Europe, red has connotations of passion, love, and sexuality, while in places like India and China, red is more aligned with happiness and good fortune.

